KP traditional music, dances attract crowds at Lok Mela

PESHAWAR: The traditional dances, including Khattak and Mahsud attanr attracted a large number of domestic and foreign tourists, which were performed on the sideline of Lok Mela 2021.

The visitors enjoyed traditional music and dances presented by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan at the Punjab Council of Arts auditorium.

The KP Khattak, FC dances and Mahsud attanr and rabab mangay music were unique in style, which stole the show. The performers received thunderous applause from the audience, said a press release.

The KP Pavilion established by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) under the aegis of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department at Lok Mela was the centre of attraction for the tourists and visitors, including men, women and children.

The KPCTA has established 30 stalls at the KP Pavilion to highlight the cultural and traditional handicrafts and tourism potential to attract more tourists to the province.

Artisans from across the KP, including Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Haripur, Swabi, Charsadda, Mansehra, Peshawar, Chitral and elsewhere have erected stalls that displayed the cultural and traditional handicrafts, food cuisines and music.

Many visitors turned up to the KP Pavilion that displayed handicrafts including Swati Shawls, Kalash, Khadar, embroidery, Taghar work, Bannu Royal Khaadi, stone carving, Peshawari caps and chapal, wax painting, metal work, wood carving, artwork, calligraphy, ring making, sitar making, Chitrali Patti, Gandhara Art, Drooza chappal, Sarghashay, Charsadda chappal, maizaray work, Karawa work, Sarkha, Dandas, Parunay, pottery work, Qehwa, blacksmith work, Hazara Jisti Shawl and Moti work and cultural items and jewellry made of copper and stone.

The KPCTA has also established a special desk to provide information about the cultural and tourism potential of the province through brochures, posters, booklets, video documentaries and pamphlets so that the families and visitors could obtain details regarding scenic attractions and cultural diversity.

Other than entertainment segments, the display of cultural materials at the festival proved vital in educating the visitors to value arts and crafts of the country.