QWP holds govt responsible for skyrocketing inflation

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday said the prices of

essential food items had doubled in the last three years’ rule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing a gathering at union council Asia in Peshawar city, he said the incumbent government had compounded the problems of the have-nots.

Known social and political figure Mohammad Jamil, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Sadiq and others announced joining the QWP.

Sikandar Sherpao welcomed the new entrants into the party and offered them tri-colour QWP caps. They reposed confidence in the QWP leadership and vowed to work for strengthening the party.

The QWP leader said petrol was selling at Rs86 per litre and diesel at Rs82 per litre, but the price of gasoline had soared to Rs148 per litre in the last three years.

He said that the prices of daily use commodities, including sugar, flour, cooking oil, ghee and pulses, had seen exponential increase in the PTI government.

The slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power, he said, adding that the PTI also hoodwinked the young generation in the name of change.

The PTI government, he said, had reneged on all promises and failed to deliver on pledges. He said the government lacked the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

The people have become fed up with the rulers, who have exposed the have-nots to untold miseries, he added.