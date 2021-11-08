299 sugar bags seized

LAHORE: In a crackdown on sugar hoarders, the district administration seized 299 sugar bags on Sunday.

The inspection teams checked 22 godowns in Shalimar, 12 in Cantt, 76 in City, 23 in Model Town and 18 warehouses were inspected in Raiwind tehsil of the provincial capital. A total of 48 FIRs were registered during the last 24 hours.