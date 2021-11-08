299 sugar bags seized

LAHORE: In a crackdown on sugar hoarders, the district administration seized 299 sugar bags on Sunday.
The inspection teams checked 22 godowns in Shalimar, 12 in Cantt, 76 in City, 23 in Model Town and 18 warehouses were inspected in Raiwind tehsil of the provincial capital. A total of 48 FIRs were registered during the last 24 hours.
LAHORE: Ad-hoc doctors have been given major relief by approving a one-year extension in their jobs.According to a...
LANDIKOTAL: Specially-abled cricketers from Khyber district here on Sunday complained that they had repeatedly been...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party provincial spokesperson Samar Bilour on Sunday said the failed public rally of the...
PESHAWAR: The traditional dances, including Khattak and Mahsud attanr attracted a large number of domestic and foreign...
NOWSHERA: A resident accused the police of highhandedness and asked the high-ups to take action against them.Speaking...
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday said the prices ofessential...