Book showcasing interviews of noted personalities launched

PESHAWAR: A Pashto book containing interviews of noted personalities was launched here on Sunday.

The book titled ‘Tareekh Sara Khabary (Talking to History) written by Amjad Ali Khadim was launched at a function arranged by the Lakhkar Pakhto Adabi Tolana (LPAT).

Prof Abasin Yousafzai was the chief guest while a large number of writers, scholars and fans attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Abasin Yousafzai said that the newly published book was a treasure trove, which had encompassed valuable thoughts and views of noted literarti and scholars.

He said that Amjad Ali Khadim’s book would prove a milestone in the history of Pakhtun journalism as he had done a commendable job by preserving views of prominent personalities on peace, social media, and responsibilities of youth, women and minorities issues.

Prof Nasruallah Jan Wazir, director Pashto Academy, while sharing his views pointed out that the book, though a record of interviews by a wide range of personalities in several sectors and disciplines, brought together a kaleidoscopic picture of our society and people and the country at large.

He said that Khadim’s book gave a deep insight and readers would benefit from it.

Prof Aseer Mangal remarked that the book Tareekh Sara Khabary had reminded him of Oriana Fallaci, an Italian journalist and author who had penned down a celebrated book titled ‘Interview with History’ but that was limited only to world politics while Khadim had explored local thoughts on the society that mattered to us. Prof Hanif Khalil, Prof Aslam Taseer and others also spoke at the event.