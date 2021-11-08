Sports gala held to mark Diwali festival

PESHAWAR: To promote interfaith harmony, a colourful function and sports gala were arranged for the Hindu community to mark the Diwali festival here on Sunday.

Organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with the Hindu Panchayat Rajput Welfare Society, Peshawar, the function and sports events attracted a large number of members of Hindu community.

Member Provincial Assembly Wilson Nazir, Hindu Panchayat Rajput Welfare Society president Chaudhry Mohan Lal and police officials attended the sports gala.

Cricket, Tennis, tug-of-war, mehndi patterns competitions, musical chair, men and women race and other activities were part of the Diwali festival celebrations.

The participants enjoyed the event to the fullest and praised the KPCTA and the Hindu Panchayat Rajput Welfare Society for organising the function and sports gala.

Later, prizes and trophies were given to the winning teams and individuals.

Diwali is the five-day Festival of Lights, celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world.

Diwali, which for some also coincides with harvest and new year celebrations, is a festival of new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.