LG polls in KP to be held as per schedule: ECP

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday made it clear that polls for the local governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on December 19 as per the announced schedule and there was no plan to postpone it.

The officials of the ECP KP dismissed the rumours about postponement of the LG polls after the court directed it to hold the election on party basis.

“The elections are being held on December 19 as per the announced schedule. The public should approach the ECP website or its local office for updates regarding the process instead of listening to rumours,” an official said.

The official asked the people to circulate only official and authentic information about the polls.

The ECP last Tuesday said the Peshawar High Court’s verdict was not going to affect the schedule for the polls. It added the commission was not in favour of delaying or postponing the elections.

The political parties and candidates have started holding corner meetings to finalise arrangements before the last date of filing the nomination papers. Political parties are holding meetings in all the provincial constituencies to field better contenders for the polls.

Some parties have announced the names of the candidates for various tehsils. There will be no district government in the new setup which has proved to be more effective in the last three terms.

As per the schedule, LG elections are being held in half of the districts in the province on December 19. The polls in the remaining districts will be held in January.

The polls were due for long after the LG governments had completed their tenure. This will be for the first time that proper LG polls will be held in the erstwhile Fata, which are now part of KP.

There was uncertainty after a verdict by the Peshawar High Court last week that directed the government and Election Commission of Pakistan to hold the polls for village and neighbourhood councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on party basis.

The decision was made by the PHC on the writ petitions filed by former chief minister and leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Akram Khan Durrani, Khushdil Khan Advocate , a member of the KP Assembly from Awami National Party, Himayatullah Mayar of ANP and Mushtaq Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Many contenders and political parties were uncertain as to whether the ECP will be able to conduct polls on the scheduled date after court order to hold it on party basis. However, the ECP has made it clear that the verdict will not affect the schedule.