 
close
Monday November 08, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

5 injured in Jamrud road mishap

November 08, 2021

JAMRUD: Five persons were injured in a collision between two vehicles in TakhtaBaig area here on Sunday.

Police officials said a car and a van collided head-on in Takhta Baig area of Jamrudtehsil in which five persons, including three children, were injured.

The locals and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital for medical treatment where their condition is said to be out of danger.