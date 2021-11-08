5 injured in Jamrud road mishap

JAMRUD: Five persons were injured in a collision between two vehicles in TakhtaBaig area here on Sunday.
Police officials said a car and a van collided head-on in Takhta Baig area of Jamrudtehsil in which five persons, including three children, were injured.
The locals and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital for medical treatment where their condition is said to be out of danger.
LAHORE: Ad-hoc doctors have been given major relief by approving a one-year extension in their jobs.According to a...
LANDIKOTAL: Specially-abled cricketers from Khyber district here on Sunday complained that they had repeatedly been...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party provincial spokesperson Samar Bilour on Sunday said the failed public rally of the...
PESHAWAR: The traditional dances, including Khattak and Mahsud attanr attracted a large number of domestic and foreign...
NOWSHERA: A resident accused the police of highhandedness and asked the high-ups to take action against them.Speaking...
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday said the prices ofessential...