Educating students on waste management through contest

Islamabad : Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has announced `Essay, Poster, and Trash to Model Competition for schools students of Islamabad to create awareness on plastic waste management in youth.

"The school students from Islamabad can participate in the competition and exhibit their innovative ideas regarding reusing and recycling the plastic waste which is the main source of environmental pollution, said Principal Scientific Officer, PSF," Syeda Rehana Batool.

"The main objective of the competition is to create plastic waste management awareness in youth and educate them how plastic waste materials are leading to environmental degradation," she said while talking to APP.

“The theme for the Poster Competition is Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Plastic Waste while the Essay Competition is being arranged on the theme Innovative Ideas to beat Plastic Waste. The theme of the Trash to Model Competition was Recycled Plastic Waste Model,” she informed.

“The competition is being arranged in collaboration with the partner organizations including UNESCO, United Nations Development Fund, Global Water Challenge (GWC), and the Coca Cola Foundation,” she said.