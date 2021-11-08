110 bottles of liquor recovered

Rawalpindi : Local police have arrested a man in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station and recovered 110 bottles of liquor from his possession, informed the police spokesman here on Sunday.

During the course of action, the Taxila police raided a house and recovered 110 bottles of liquor from Umair. Police have registered a case against him and started an investigation. SP Potohar has appreciated the performance of the police team and said that action must be taken against such elements involved in these illegal businesses.

COMSTECH to celebrate World Science Day for Peace and Development

Ag APP

Islamabad : The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has planned to arrange an event to celebrate this year’s World Science Day for Peace and Development on November 10. According to an official of COMSTECH, the event is open to students, researchers, scientists, academicians, policy makers, government officials, think tanks and anyone relevant to the field of environmental sciences.

Experts and speakers will present speak on key areas including impacts of climate change and extreme weather; building climate resilience and reducing disaster risk; Climate change adaptation and mitigation; the role of science for society and the future of science; improving dialogue among scientists, government, and citizens; enhancing national capacities for evidence-based policy making and strengthening international scientific cooperation.

The intended participants can register for attending the event through the weblink https://forms.gle/x33BdH6rNvHa4gkh8, the official said.

As per the tentative programme schedule, Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Professor Dr M Iqbal Choudhary will present the welcome address while Adviser Climate Change, Planning Commission of Pakistan, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh will deliver the keynote speech.

Eminent Scientist, Professor Dr Atta ur Rahman will be chief guest on the occasion, while Director General, The Islamic Organization for Food Security, Yerlan Baidaulet will be guest of honour, the official said.

The World Science Day for Peace and Development, celebrated every year on 10th November, was established by UNESCO in 2001, to highlight the important role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging and important contemporary issues relevant to science.