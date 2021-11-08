Expo on poetry of Faiz, Faraz today

Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters in collaboration with Citi Art Gallery (CAG) would organize a three-day exhibition on the poetry of Ahmad Faraz and Faiz Ahmad Faiz today (Monday).
The two men show will feature the artwork of Wasi Haider and Makhdoom Sadiq Khan on the poetry of Ahmad Faraz and Faiz Ahmad Faiz, said a press release issued here. The exhibition will continue till November 10.
