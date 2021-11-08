Creating beauty from natural debris

After many months, the FASP (Magnolia Chapter) meeting was held live at ‘Talhaar Farms.’ Members were excited at the prospect of a live meeting after so long and that too out in the open, so a large group of members, including First Lady Samina Alvi, participated. The weather too proved perfect for the occasion and made the event more enjoyable.

The theme of the program was ‘Land Art. What island art? Capturing a landscape in a moment in time, not in a painting but in a montage, collage, or sculpture using items often considered to be ‘debris’ or ‘ugly’, that wouldn’t be given a second glance by most. It is using materials of the earth, including, for instance, the soil; rocks; vegetation and water found on-site, going back to basics because there are many limitations set by the location, the season, and the lack of technical aids. This is what makes this kind of art so exciting. Create, shape, design with materials you can find on the spot, without any aids - only some basic tools like a knife and secateurs to be used. This Art form proves how close floristry is to nature.

Members were divided into nine groups and made land art using whatever natural materials they could find in the jungle. A lot of ideas were exchanged and creativity came to the fore as each group tried to produce the best possible results. It turned out to be a great event and needless to say, there was laughter; a scramble to find a unique object; a piece of wood, or plant that would make a particular arrangement different from the others!

After the effort of arranging, there were refreshments and of course pictures and selfies before everyone went home, leaving their artwork to be dispensed with by nature as time goes by.