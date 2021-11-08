Record inflation severely hits low-income families

Islamabad: The record inflation has literally made it difficult for the people especially those belonging to lower strata of life to make both ends meet in a decent way.

Taskin Ali, a housewife, said “Everything costs more now. Sugar has gone up to Rs150, flour is Rs70 per kilo, and the prices of cereals, lentils, and other foodstuffs are touching new heights.”

She said, “The government has announced a relief package but it is yet to see whether the people like us will be able to take benefit from it.”

Shakeel Ahmad, a government servant, said “I have never witnessed this kind of price hike in my whole life. It is unprecedented and requires immediate measures otherwise the common people will be pushed into troubled waters.”

“On one hand, the government never gives raise in monthly salaries and on the other it continues to increase prices of household commodities. The petroleum prices have also increased to a level where the common people find it hard to drive a bike or vehicle,” he said.

Under the official notification, the ex-depot price of petrol was fixed at Rs145.82 per litre, showing an increase of Rs8.03. The product is mostly used in private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers and has a direct bearing on the budget of the middle and lower-middle class.

Sidra Iqbal, a housewife, said “Major part of the monthly income is spent on paying utility bills especially electricity bill. The price hike has increased the domestic budget to such an extent where we are not able to carry out our routine affairs.”

“This kind of price hike will ruin the lives of the common people. We hope the government will take appropriate measures to control it and provide relief to the people,” she said.