Nine traders arrested, 600 sugar bags confiscated

Rawalpindi : On the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, local administration during a crackdown operation against hoarders and profiteers has registered six FIRs, arrested nine people, sealed 10 shops, and confiscated 600 sugar bags here on Sunday.

The concerned Assistant Commissioners along with police officials have inspected 410 shops, wholesale dealers, and depots of sugar and imposed a fine of Rs118,000 on profiteers and hoarders on the spot. The officials of the local administration also confiscated 600 sugar bags during the crackdown.

On the other hand, retailers and wholesale dealers have protested against local administration alleging that government officials were harassing them and forcing them to sell one-kilogram sugar at Rs90 otherwise FIRs are registered against them.

The most important commodity sugar has vanished from the open market because retailers, wholesale dealers, and depots have refused to sell the commodity at loss. Over 80 per cent of consumers are wandering here and there in search of sugar but fail to get the commodity from open markets in city and cantonment board localities for some days.

The sugar has not only vanished from the open market shops but is also not available at government-run utility stores as well. The long queues of people could be seen in front of all utility stores who want to purchase sugar but return back empty-handed.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah said that they have started a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders. The retail shopkeepers will sell 1-kilogram sugar at Rs90 otherwise strict action would be taken against them, he warned. He said that we have arrested profiteers and hoarders who were involved in looting the public by creating an artificial shortage of sugar.

Notices have been pasted by all retail shopkeepers and wholesale dealers informing consumers that they had stopped selling sugar or sugar was not available at the shop.

The senior representatives of Rawalpindi General Stores Welfare Association and Wholesale Dealers Association have strongly protested against local administration and warned to come on roads to stage protest demonstrations. They have called an emergency meeting on Monday (today) to decide to lockdown Rawalpindi city against harassment by the local administration. The senior representatives said that the local administration was forcing them to sell sugar at Rs90 per kilogram but we refused to do it. “How we could sell sugar at loss,” they said.

The business community has warned local administration to stop registering FIRs against them otherwise they would block all main roads of Rawalpindi.

Talking to ‘The News’ people belonging to different walks of life strongly criticized government policies and said that they were wandering here and there in search of sugar but in vain. They said they could not stand in long queues to buy sugar. They want to buy sugar with respect and dignity, people said.

Muhammad Qasim, a poor man said that the government has left people in a lurch. The situation is going towards anarchy but our Prime Minister seeing the whole drama with closed eyes, he denounced.

Samina Ijaz a poor lady said that sugar was neither available in utility stores nor in open market shops. Where should we go to buy the commodity, she denounced. ‘Where are the great economic experts of PTI government they did tall claims to settle down all issues within 90 days,” she denounced.