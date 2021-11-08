10 gamblers arrested

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested ten gamblers and recovered mobile phone TT Max game and valuables from their possession, informed a police spokesman.

Rata Amral along with his team arrested 10 for playing. Those who were arrested including Nazir, Akhundzada, Umarzada, Anzar Gul, Adnan, Liaqat Shah, Mohsin, Akhtar Gul, Khurshid, and Faisal Khan, SP Rawal Division said that strict action would be taken against anti-social elements. He made it clear that operations against gamblers would be continued.