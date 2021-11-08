10 gamblers arrested

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested ten gamblers and recovered mobile phone TT Max game and valuables from their possession, informed a police spokesman.
Rata Amral along with his team arrested 10 for playing. Those who were arrested including Nazir, Akhundzada, Umarzada, Anzar Gul, Adnan, Liaqat Shah, Mohsin, Akhtar Gul, Khurshid, and Faisal Khan, SP Rawal Division said that strict action would be taken against anti-social elements. He made it clear that operations against gamblers would be continued.
Islamabad : Pakistan Science Foundation has announced `Essay, Poster, and Trash to Model Competition for schools...
Rawalpindi : Local police have arrested a man in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station and recovered 110 bottles...
Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters in collaboration with Citi Art Gallery would organize a three-day exhibition...
After many months, the FASP meeting was held live at ‘Talhaar Farms.’ Members were excited at the prospect of a...
Islamabad : Devcom Pakistan’s annual flagship event Pakistan Mountain Festival will begin on December 1st with a...
Islamabad : A seven-day long folk festival Lok Mela came to a colourful conclusion at National Institute of Folk and...