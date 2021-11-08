Dengue cases continue to decline: CEO Health

Rawalpindi: Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal here on Sunday said that Dengue fever cases had registered a sharp decrease in the city during the last two days due to a continuing waning in temperature.

The CEO informed APP that around 40 patients had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city last Friday and 44 on November 6, while earlier, the number of daily patients was 70 to 80 daily.

“This year, around 2980 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, out of which 2050 belonged to Rawalpindi while the number of cases was 16 in 2020 and 6058 in 2019 during the period,” Dr. Faiza added.

She said that as many as 2900 patients were discharged after treatment from the allied hospitals while 274 beds were available to deal with the dengue patients, including 175 at Holy Family Hospital,69 in District Headquarters hospital, and 30 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

During the ongoing anti-dengue drive from January 1 to November 6, the CEO told that the authority had sealed 379 premises, registered FIRs against 273, Challaned 865, notices issued to 1779 and a fine of Rs 905,500 imposed on violations of SOPs in various district areas.

Dr Faiza expressed the hope that in the coming days, the dengue cases would witness a further drop as the weather turns cooler, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.