Extensive uplift of Sector E-11 ordered

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed while chairing an open kutcherry in Sector E-11 on Sunday directed for extensive uplift of the area.
Responding to grievances of residents, the chairman directed the environment wing to create two parks and carry out plantation and improvement of greenbelts. He also observed that the commercial also needed to be redeveloped with proper planning while some roads should be carpeted along with maintenance of sewerage system.
He also directed the engineering wing to complete portion of the Khayaban-e-Iqbal from 11th Avenue to the Sector D-12.
The CDA chairman assured residents that he would personally monitor implementation of his directives.
