Audit reporting courses

LAHORE:Two courses on performance audit cycle reporting phase and report writing process in performance auditing were conducted by Directorate General Performance Audit Wing Lahore via zoom under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan.

According to a press release, the courses were attended by 30 officers from across the country. Performance audit (PA) examines the matters of economy efficiency and effectiveness. The auditors must issue audit reports communicating the results of each completed performance audit. After attending the course, the participant will be in a better position to make effective reports which are primary in nature and pivotal in practice, therefore, the courses were designed keeping in views these objectives. The purpose of these courses was to enhance the report writing skills of participants in the regime of performance auditing these courses catered all the aspects of reporting.

Police praised: CCPO lauded the performance of Lahore police to ensure peaceful completion of first phase of world Raiwind Ijtema and provision of foolproof security and comprehensive traffic arrangements here on Sunday. He acknowledged the efforts of all wings of Lahore police including traffic police, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit for devising best strategy and evaluation plan to provide security to the participants. More than two thousand police officers and officials along with seven hundred traffic officers were deputed for the purpose.