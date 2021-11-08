Overcharging on perishable items continues

LAHORE: The prices of almost all perishable items further increased this week alongside overcharging as the government’s campaign for enforcing the official rates failed.

The adverse impact of the raids of the government officials was the sellers kept on overcharging on the products after fine was imposed on them. It seems that they believe the fine a licence to overcharge the consumers and recover the fine money from the consumers. Similarly, majority of the small shops and vendors were not selling sugar in the city following the raids of the government officials to enforce the availability of sugar at official rates of Rs90 per kg.

Interestingly, the chain of super stores and departmental stores were selling two different varieties of sugar - imported sugar at Rs90 per kg while medium to bold grain sugar produced locally in different brands packing at Rs120 to 130 per kg.

Overcharging also continued alongside increase in the prices of the perishable. However, the rates of chicken meat were reduced but due to overcharging reduction impact was not passed on to the consumers. Meat sellers were selling mutton, beef, chicken and fish meat at their own rates.

The price of chicken live bird was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs209 per kg, while it sold at Rs225 to 250 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs309 per kg, and sold Rs330 to 500 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs72 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, B-Grade at Rs65 to 68 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, potato sugar-free A-grade fixed at Rs56 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg, B-grade at Rs50 to 52 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs45 to 50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, B-grade at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg, and C-grade at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at sold at Rs35 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was gained by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, and C-grade at Rs125 to 130 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs163 to 168 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs278 to 288 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 350 per kg, Garlic Harnai was sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs260 to 270 per kg, and Thai at Rs195 to 200 per kg, both sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg.

Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg.

Bitter gourd reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Spinach was increased by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of pea was further increased by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs280 to 290 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 400 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs56 to 165 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 140 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was reduced by Rs3 per dozen, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs42 to 44 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 70 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs32 to 34 per dozen, sold at Rs40 to 50 per dozen.

Pomegranate Qandahari gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs170 to 250 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs330 to 340 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 500 per kg, Pomegranate danedar was fixed at Rs210 to 220 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 340 per kg.