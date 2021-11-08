Ministers inspect development projects

LAHORE: The government is committed to providing people with basic facilities according to the vision of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar, said Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Department Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed while inspecting development projects here on Sunday.

PTI leaders Basharat Khokhar, Zeeshan Siddiqui and Rana Sheheryar were with the ministers who inspected development projects completed in Bhekewal Pind, Allama Iqbal Town. Shafqat Mehmood and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed addressed a ceremony organised in this connection. Speaking on this occasion, they said development projects of Rs10 crore have been completed in the area. Sui gas and sewerage pipelines have been laid whereas inner streets have also been constructed, adding installation of streetlights in the area would also start soon.

Provision of basic amenities to people of the area is the top priority of the government, they said and added that a separate tube well for supplying water to Bhekewal Pind and a water filtration plant for clean water are also being installed.

The incumbent government has fulfilled its promises made with the people of the area. Provision of basic facilities to people according to the vision of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar is the top priority of the present government. People of the area thanked Shafqat Mehmood and Main Mehmoodur Rasheed for completion of the development work.