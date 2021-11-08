E-procurement training

LAHORE: Punjab Irrigation Department has conducted training on e-procurement for its employees and contractors.

The new digital e-procurement system was aimed at bringing transparency in the system of registration and tendering of contractors in the Irrigation Department, said an official. He added that it would also facilitate the contractors while maintain transparency. Such training workshops are being conducted in all zonal offices to introduce this system besides establishing a helpdesk to guide contractors.

On the other hand, orientation workshops for the field officers to introduce them to the new E-procurement system are being organised in all the zonal offices, he added.