Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold night and hazy day was witnessed in the provincial capital here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The smog also continued to engulf the City as the AQI in the City as per the data released by EPA was 315 (average of eight hours data), which came under the category of “Poor”. As per the data, the highest level of AQI on Sunday evening was 463. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while cold during night.
Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -07°C while in Lahore, it was 13.9°C and maximum was 28.5°C.
