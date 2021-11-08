Hamza flays govt over dengue fever spread

LAHORE: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif expressed his concern over “shortage of dengue medicines” and alarming spread of dengue fever across the province.

Talking to the media, the PMLN leader said dengue was playing havoc with the people in Punjab due to "incompetence of the government", and hundreds of cases were still being reported daily and people were losing their loved ones.

Hamza Shehbaz said that due to criminal negligence in timely fumigation and eradication of larvae, dengue fever spread across the province. He further said so far dengue cases had exceeded 18,000 in Punjab.

Hamza Shehbaz claimed that only in Lahore more than 13,000 cases were reported and 68 people had died from “Inflation has also pushed the price of medicines up by 500 percent, and the blood transfusion kits used in dengue are also short,” he maintained and concluded that the Lahore High Court had also remarked that the Punjab government had failed to control dengue virus.