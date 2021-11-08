Yasmin Rashid greets 86 promoted professors

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday felicitated the 86 professors of different specialties who got promoted from the positions of associate professors.

The health minister said such big number of associate professors had been promoted to posts of professors for first time in history of Punjab. She said, “Shortage of staff in the teaching hospitals is being addressed on priority. The hiring of doctors on the vacant posts and promotions of the staff waiting for promotions is our first priority.” The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department would issue posting orders for all the professors who got promoted.

“I appreciate all the officials who facilitated documentation and file work. The professors must act as role models for other staff, the minister said. The promotions have got formal approval from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The associate professors of 17 specialties got promoted.

One associate professor from pediatric urology, one from development pediatric, two from pediatric endocrinology, one from nephrology, one from opthomology, one from plastic surgery, two from orthopedic surgery, three from pediatric, 10 from obstetrics and gynecology, seven from pathology, one from pediatric radiology, four from dermatology, 11 from cardiology, four from ENT, four from cardiac Surgery, 19 from surgery and 13 from pediatric specialties were promoted to the positions of professor.

The associate professor doctors who were promoted include Asif Abbas Khawaja, Ihsanullah, Waqas Imran Khan, Jida Manzoor, Ghulam Abbas, Khawaja Mohsin Ihsan, Saeed Ashraf Cheema, Yawar Sajjad, Muhammad Iqbal, Faisal Masood, Syed Najam Haider, Muhammad Sohail Arshad, Uzma Kazmi, Kiran Khurshid Malik, Mahlika Maqsood, Salman, Nuzhat Rasheed, Rubina Kausar, Rubina Tariq, Jamshed Feroze, Mehrunnisa, Talat Farkhanda, Tasneem Tahira, Muhammad Abbas Naqvi, Rahat Sarfaraz, Iram Nadeem Rana, Shabnam Bashir, Seema Mazhar, Humaira Rafique, Shagufta Iram, Iqbal Hussain Dogar, Lamis Mahmood, Muhammad Arif, Faria Asad, Nadia Ali Azfar, Nisar Ahmed, Tahir Mahmooduddin Almani, Muzaffar Ali, Sajjad Ahmed, Abdul Wajid Khan, Muhammad Hamid Saeed, Bilqis Akhtar, Tahir Naveed, Moazzam Ali Naqvi, Abdus Sattar and Imran Waheed.

The other associate professors who got promoted include Dr Najaf Masood, Dr Khalid Masood, Dr Khawaja Amjad Hussain, Dr Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam, Dr Tariq Saeed, Dr Asim Khurshid, Dr Fozia Ishaq, Dr Ubaidullah, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Dr Ghulam Abbas, Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Dr Mohammad Azam Khan, Dr Farah Niaz, Dr Shakil Ahmed, Dr Masood Akhtar, Dr Nosheen Qureshi, Dr Mirza Muhammad Sarwar, Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Dr Ahmed Shahbaz, Dr Zulfiqar Haider, Dr Mohammad Mujtaba Ali Siddiqi, Dr Shahbaz Ahmed Khilji, Dr Yaseen Rafi, Dr Andaleeb Khanam, Dr Wasim Hayat Khan, Dr Ataul Latif, Dr Mohammad Zakir, Dr Munawar Jamil, Dr Chaudhry Naveed Akhtar, Dr Amna Javed, Dr Naveed Akhtar Malik, Dr Mohammad Waqas Raza, Dr Mohammad Akram, Dr Mohammd Rehman Gulzar, Dr Huriat Azfal, Dr Amjad Farooq, Dr Nazeer Ahmed, Dr Chaudhry Muhammad Kamran, Dr Liaqat Ali Bhatti, Dr Imran Aslam and Dr Nadir Mahmood.