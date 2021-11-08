Ad hoc doctors given one-year extension on CM’s order

LAHORE:On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ad hoc doctors have been given one-year job extension.

The decision will provide relief to more than 4,000 ad hoc doctors. The chief minister directed for ensuring timely disbursement of their salaries. Usman Buzdar said that prompt measures should be taken to remove hurdles to disbursement of salaries of ad hoc doctors.

Usman Buzdar assured that matters of reappointment and other issues of ad hoc doctors will be resolved and authorities concerned have been directed for prompt action. Ad hoc doctors will not face problems in future, said Usman Buzdar.

The government is fully aware of problems of doctors who are serving ailing humanity. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will make the all-out effort to redress problems of doctors, the chief minister said.