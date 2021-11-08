Six die in mine blast in Kazakhstan

Almaty, Kazakhstan: Six workers died and two more were in "critical condition" on Sunday after a methane explosion at an ArcelorMittal mine in Kazakhstan, the company and the emergencies ministry said.
A sudden blast took place Sunday morning at the Abaiskaya coal mine operated by ArcelorMittal Temirtau, a Kazakh unit of the steel giant in the Central Asian country’s industrial Karaganda region. Sixty four workers were in the mine at the time of the accident, and 56 were able to get out.
