Libya polls

Monday November 08, 2021
By AFP
November 08, 2021
Tripoli: Candidates for Libya’s presidential and legislative elections slated for December 24 can start registering from Monday, the electoral commission said. "This is the real start of the electoral process," aimed at turning the page on a decade of violence in the North African country, the head of the commission Imad al-Sayeh told reporters on Sunday.