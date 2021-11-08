Libya polls

Tripoli: Candidates for Libya’s presidential and legislative elections slated for December 24 can start registering from Monday, the electoral commission said. "This is the real start of the electoral process," aimed at turning the page on a decade of violence in the North African country, the head of the commission Imad al-Sayeh told reporters on Sunday.
Tripoli: Libya’s Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah on Sunday came to the defence of his foreign minister, Najla...
Almaty, Kazakhstan: Six workers died and two more were in "critical condition" on Sunday after a methane explosion at...
Bamako: The rights situation in Mali is "very concerning", a senior UN official has told AFP after visiting a country...
Tunis: For the first time, three prison inmates in Tunisia were allowed a brief taste of freedom for the sake of art....
Khartoum: Sudanese security forces on Sunday fired tear gas at multiple anti-coup rallies, with protesters in several...
Tehran: The Iranian army began on Sunday drills in the southwest of the country, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz,...