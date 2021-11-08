 
Knife attack in German train

By AFP
November 08, 2021
Frankfurt: A Syrian man has been taken into psychiatric care a day after allegedly injuring four people in a knife attack on a German train, officials said on Sunday, ruling out a terrorist motive.

The 27-year-old suspect is believed to have acted alone in the incident that started on a high-speed train between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg shortly after 9:00 am on Saturday.