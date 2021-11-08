 
Monday November 08, 2021
UN evacuates 172 asylum seekers

By AFP
November 08, 2021
Niamey: The UN Refugee Agency said on Friday it had evacuated 172 asylum seekers from Libya to Niger, in the first such repatriation flight for more than a year. "Many of those evacuated had previously been detained in extremely dire conditions, were victims of trafficking or had experienced violence in Libya," the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement.