Monday November 08, 2021
World

High winds delay ISS astronauts’ return to Earth

By AFP
November 08, 2021
Paris: A capsule carrying four astronauts home will leave the International Space Station on Monday rather than Sunday, NASA said, blaming high winds at the landing site for the delay. The group including France’s Thomas Pesquet, Japan’s Akihiko Hoshide and US spacefarers Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur will undock at 1905 GMT on Monday.