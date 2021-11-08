Massive whale beaches itself in northern France

Calais, France: French animal experts said on Sunday they were preparing to conduct an autopsy on a 19-metre-long whale that died after getting stranded at the northern port of Calais.
The fin whale, weighing around 15 tonnes, apparently beached itself after getting injured, a rare phenomenon in the area. "It is a female, about 30 years old, who ran aground on Saturday," Jacky Karpouzopoulos of the CMNF animal protection group told AFP.
