Khalid, Sajid fined for code of conduct breaches

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khalid Usman and Sajid Khan have been fined 85 percent and 20 percent, respectively, of their match fees for showing dissent at umpires’ decision during their third round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Khalid and Sajid in two separate incidents delayed their departures from the crease after being given out and, as such, were found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.