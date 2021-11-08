Juniors hold seniors to 2-2 draw in second practice match

LAHORE: Pakistan juniors held the seniors to a 2-2 draw in their second practice match here at National Hockey Stadium on Sunday.
In the 13th minute of the match, Ahmed Nadeem took the lead for Pakistan Seniors by scoring a field goal. In the 23rd minute, the full back of Pakistan seniors Mubashir Ali doubled the lead by scoring a goal through a drag flick on a penalty corner.
Pakistan juniors reduced the deficit when Abdul Hanan Shahid scored in the 32nd minute. Rana Abdul Waheed scored a field goal in the 52nd minute to level the score.
