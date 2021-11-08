Frustration for Pakistan Shaheens in Pallekele

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens were denied a possible victory by a 143-run third wicket partnership and rain as their four-day match against Sri Lanka A ended in a draw at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Captain Sadeera Samarawickrama stroked a gutsy 151 not out and opener Kamil Mishara missed his century by two runs as Sri Lanka A, who resumed this morning at 102 for two and required another 225 runs to avoid an innings defeat, finished 317 for six on a day. Only 58 overs were possible during the day.

Pakistan Shaheens had scored 394 in the first innings and then forced Sri Lanka A to follow on after dismissing the hosts for 67.

Samarawickrama, who started this morning at 19, faced 223 deliveries and hit 26 fours and one six. Mishara, who began at 53, was unlucky when he became Khurram Shahzad’s second scalp after scoring 98. His 168 balls innings included 15 fours.

While Samarawickrama and Mishara frustrated Pakistan Shaheens on the fourth day, rain and bad light ruined what was shaping into an exciting match.

On the opening day, 50.1 overs were possible as the visitors reached 180 for four. On the second day, 77 overs were possible as Sri Lanka A slipped to 64 for nine in reply to Shaheens’ 394. Only 30 overs were bowled on the penultimate day as Sri Lanka A was dismissed for 67 and then finished at 102 for two. The two sides will now play three 50-over matches in Dambulla on November 10, 12 and 14.