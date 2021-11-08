Q Trophy final among two matches to be played with pink ball

LAHORE: To make the premier Quaid-e-Azam Trophy more interesting and exciting, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to stage two four-day matches with pink balls under floodlights.
The fourth round fixture between Central Punjab and Sindh which was earlier scheduled for Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from November 10-13 will now be played under the Gaddafi Stadium floodlights on the same dates.
The December 25-29 final at the National Stadium in Karachi will also be played with pink balls.
