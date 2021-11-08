NZ march into semis, India eliminated

ABU DHABI: New Zealand reached the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Afghanistan on Sunday, a result that eliminated star-studded India from the tournament.
Chasing a modest 125, skipper Kane Williamson (40) and Devon Conway (36) put on an unbeaten stand of 68 to drive the team home in 18.1 overs in Abu Dhabi.
The Kiwis join Pakistan as the two teams in the semi-finals from Group 2, leaving India’s final match against Namibia on Monday a dead rubber.
England and Australia have already made the semi-finals from Group 1.
The semi-final match-ups will be decided after Pakistan play Scotland in the second match of the day.
“It was a strong performance,” said Williamson.
“We know how dangerous this Afghanistan side is. It was good for us to be able to set the tone with the ball, take wickets early and then keep them to below-par total. 150-155 would have been par.”
Unless unbeaten Pakistan suffer a shock defeat to Scotland in Sharjah later Sunday, the Kiwis will face England in the semi-finals.
Pakistan would take on Australia in the other semi-final.
“There’s another strong challenge coming up. England are a very strong side,” said Williamson.
“For us it is important we keep learning and building.”
Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi admitted making only 124 was never likely to be enough.
Score Board
Afghanistan won toss
Afghanistan
H. Zazai c Santner b Boult 2
M. Shahzad c Conway b Milne 4
R. Gurbaz lbw b Southee 6
G. Naib b Sodhi 15
N. Zadran c Neesham b Boult 73
M. Nabi c and b Southee 14
K. Janat c Sodhi b Boult 2
R. Khan c Williamson b Neesham 3
M. Ur Rahman not out 0
Extras (b1, lb1, w3) 5
Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 124
Did not bat: Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan
Fall: 1-8 (Mohammad Shahzad, 2.2 ov), 2-12 (Zazai), 3-19 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 5.1 ov), 4-56 (Gulbadin), 5-115 (Nabi), 6-119 (Najibullah Zadran, 18.2 ov), 7-121 (Janat), 8-124 (Rashid)
Bowling: Southee 4-0-24-2 (w1), Boult 4-0-17-3, Milne 4-0-17-1, Neesham 4-0-24-1, Santner 2-0-27-0 (w1), Sodhi 2-0-13-1 (w1)
New Zealand (target 125)
M. Guptill b Rashid 28
D. Mitchell c Shahzad b Mujeeb 17
K. Williamson not out 40
D. Conway not out 36
Extras (lb2, w2) 4
Total (2 wickets, 18.1 overs) 125
Did not bat: G. Phillips, J. Neesham, M. Santner, A. Milne, T. Southee, I. Sodhi, T. Boult
Fall: 1-26 (Mitchell), 2-57 (Guptill)
Bowling: Nabi 4-0-26-0, Mujeeb 4-0-31-1 (w1), Naveen-ul-Haq 2-0-16-0, Hassan 3-0-14-0, Rashid 4-0-27-1 (w1), Naib 1.1-0-9-0
Result: New Zealand won by eight wickets
Man of the Match: T Boult (NZL)
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Langton Rusere (ZIM)
