Precarious politics

This refers to the editorial ‘Deal with TLP’ (November 6). The editorial has raised many valid questions regarding the TLP. This was the seventh time in five years that the government has capitulated to the group’s terms. It is true that extraordinary situations demand unique solutions, but no solution should compromise on the writ of the state. At first the government came down hard on the TLP, but not long after, it was negotiating with the people who had killed at least seven policemen and shut down entire cities. Who will guarantee that the TLP will not create disorder again?

Reconciliation is commendable, but not in such a manner that the state itself seems to have the lower hand. The deal apparently involves removal of the proscribed status of the party. Pakistan is on dangerous turf and the whole world is watching us. More than anything else, this deal reflects the government’s helplessness in the face of a potent threat.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi