Peace is pertinent

This refers to the article ‘Anatomy of inflation’ (November 5). The writer seemed to simply be restating the desires of some international financial organisations. Advising an increase in exports is meaningless unless the preconditions of development in the industrial and agricultural sector are fulfilled. What can be exported in a country where industries are being shut down and agricultural products fail to reach the target?

Most surprisingly, however, the article is silent about the need for the establishment of internal and external peace, which is the biggest hurdle in economic progress at the moment. Perpetual peace at borders will necessarily result in low investment on security measures. In times of peace, the huge sums of money being spent on developing nuclear arms and conventional weapons will be saved, and can instead be spent on the development of industries. Establishing peace should be the government’s foremost policy.

Sikander Aqeel Ansari

Islamabad