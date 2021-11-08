Money mislaid

This refers to the news report ‘Rs821 bn NAB recoveries: Sherry says whole amount not submitted to exchequer’ (November 4). The finance ministry acknowledged that of this total amount, only around Rs6.5 billion had been deposited in its account, but the ministry was not aware of the remaining money, which NAB claims to have recovered.

It is certainly a matter of great concern that such a huge amount is unaccounted for. A high-level inquiry of NAB should be conducted as to why proper procedures were not followed in depositing this money? Finance ministry officials should also be questioned as to why they did not sound alarm bells when this was happening. More importantly, NAB should be made responsible for locating and retrieving this money.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad