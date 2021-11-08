Perpetual menace

Corruption existed in our society even at the times of the colonial powers. We inherited it along with everything else. I learnt this first-hand while working as a lower division clerk in the office of the commissioner, Rawalpindi division before the partition. A senior clerk used to take bribes openly and would only facilitate those who paid him. So much so that one day, he took an appellant’s travel money in return for his required order copy. When I lost my temper and returned the money to the appellant, my supervisor took me aside and informed me that taking bribes was wrong only if one was caught. If people were willing to give money, there was no harm in taking it.

One feels that the philosophy has transcended through time into our society today. Eliminating deep-rooted corruption will be a daunting job for anyone, but given the team he is working with, one wonders if the prime minister will ever succeed.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad