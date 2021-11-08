Feeling the heat

The US climate agency NOAA has noted that 2021 has been the hottest year ever on record. The highest ever temperatures were recorded in Death Valley California, rising to 54.4 degrees Celsius. The valley is known as the hottest place on earth, but never before has it been as hot as this. The growing heat is not just a matter of discomfort for people. It has immense consequences which too few people around the world are ready or willing to recognise. Vast flooding could be a factor as sea levels rise due to glacier melt and the wildfires we have seen recently expand to more and more areas. Even in our own country, we have already seen implications for agriculture and for access to water as levels fall rapidly and there is simply not enough supply of the commodity to serve people. Lakes and reservoirs have dried up.

The question the world should be asking is one that can only be addressed collectively. What is to be done? We all know that blocking carbon emissions and reducing the rate at which they are being produced is one answer. But will it be enough? Experts warn that if the climate continues to rise by two degrees celsius a year there will be people on the globe who face almost unbearable or unbearable heat at least once every five years. In other words, we would have created a hell on earth itself. The result would also be the destruction of many features such as the garden which runs along the Tigris River in the Middle East and to other natural spots around the world. It is a loss we have to stop. But to do so the world will have to act collectively.

Apart from the issue of stopping carbon emissions, most of them produced by the world’s largest industrial countries, we also have to consider the far wider use of alternative sources of energy, such as wind energy and energy generated by water and other means. This needs scientific expertise. It also needs the world to agree collectively that climate change is a menace that could destroy us. Right now, floods mean the death of at the most a few dozen or maybe a few hundred people. In the future as climate change worsens, they could mean absolute calamity for entire regions. We need to deal with climate change and global warming before this happens, and heed the advice of experts who say that unless quick action is taken we could well lose large parts of our planet and perhaps even make it unliveable for all the people who currently see it as their home.