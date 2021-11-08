JI launches movement for restoration of Nazimabad

After launching drives for restoration of the North Nazimabad and Malir areas, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter mobilised people in the Nazimabad area on Sunday to take to the streets, demanding restoration of the area that was once the cultural hub of the city.

A large number of people, including women, children and senior citizens, participated in the family walk from the Eidgah Ground to the Gol Market neighbourhood. JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman led the walk under the theme, ‘Let’s Save our Nazimabad’, in which participants carried placards and banners, inscribed with demands for due civic rights.

Addressing the rally, Rehman said Nazimabad had been a very cultured locality of the city and several personalities from the area acquired stardom in various fields, including literature, arts and sports.

He recalled that after 2001, when the city in general and the locality in particular voted for JI’s Niamatullah Khan, record development works were carried out in the area. He claimed that the current situation of the locality was totally in contrast to what it was during Khan’s mayorship.

The JI city chief lamented that children in the area had no other option but to grow up amidst stagnant water, stench and dilapidated streets and roads. He blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, all of which were in power in some or other tier of the government, for the sorry state of affairs in Nazimabad.

He said transport systems were launched in several other cities with the help of revenue collected from Karachi but the city itself was kept deprived of a mass-transit system. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team had exploited the people of Karachi, Rehman added.

The federal government will have to deliver the due rights of Karachi, he asserted. He said that in the same pattern, the provincial government also loved to keep the resources of the city into its clutches but never wanted to provide due rights to the citizens.