Youth commits suicide in Malir

A young man allegedly committed suicide in the Malir area on Sunday. Police said the incident took place at a house located in Lasi Para in Malir within the limits of the Model Colony police station. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.
The youth was identified as 23-year-old Ali Mehfoz, son of Tariq Mehfoz. Quoting initial investigations, police said the deceased was a tailor by profession and was facing financial issues, due to which he committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan at his house.
