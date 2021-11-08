Shopkeeper killed, brother wounded by muggers

A man was shot dead and his brother wounded after unidentified suspects opened fire on them during a mugging bid at a book stall in the Malir Cantonment area on Sunday.

The incident took place at a book stall located in Zikria Goth near the Super Highway within the jurisdiction of the Malir Cantonment police station. Police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced one of them, 48-year-old Naeem, son of Ashiq, dead and his 45-year-old brother Allah Ditta received treatment.

Police said some armed robbers were trying to steal cash and other valuables from Allah Ditta’s shop in Zikria Goth when he offered resistance and tried to get hold of them. When Naeem, who ran another shop adjacent to his brother’s, found out about the robbery bid, he joined his brother to catch the robbers, upon which the suspects opened fire on them, resulting in Naeem’s death and injuries to Allah Ditta.

The robbers managed to flee the scene after the incident. According to SHO Faisal Latif, the deceased and the injured were brothers who both also resided in Zikria Goth.

Following the incident, a large number of family members and relatives gathered on the Super

Highway and held a protest that caused a massive traffic jam.

The protesters said incidents of street crime and robberies had been on the rise in the area and police had been unable to curb them. They claimed that law enforcers had been approached several times for taking action against the rising crimes in the area but they did not take notice.

The crowd shouted slogans against the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. The protest was, however, called off after senior police officials assured the protesters that their demands would be met. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.