Congress passes Biden infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON: Democrats rescued President Joe Biden´s faltering domestic agenda Friday, passing a giant infrastructure package that is one of the pillars of his $3 trillion economic vision after rebel moderates had earlier blocked a vote on his social welfare expansion.

Despite hours of cajoling lawmakers, party leaders had risked seeing Biden´s two-pronged legislative strategy collapse as they failed to unite the party´s feuding progressive and moderate factions. But the breakthrough came as lawmakers rubber-stamped the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on the House floor by a comfortable 228 votes to 206.

The passage of the infrastructure spending marks a legacy-making achievement for Biden. Speaking from the White House, Biden also insisted that both houses of Congress would pass an even bigger social spending package — the “Build Back Better” plan — despite infighting between the progressive and moderate wings of his Democratic Party.

The breakthrough came shortly before midnight Friday when House lawmakers finally approved a Senate-passed bill by a comfortable 228 votes to 206.

Biden called the plan “a once-in-a-generation investment that´s going to create millions of jobs,” saying it would also put the country “on a path to win the economic competition of the 21st century that we face with China” and other countries.

Six moderate Democrats refused to commit to the “Build Back Better” benefits package, arguing they first needed to see a full accounting of its economic impacts, which won´t be available for at least a week.

With a majority of just three votes in the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to postpone the vote on the Build Back Better package, which includes major investments in health, education, tackling climate change and expanding social welfare programs.

Progressives initially blocked the infrastructure vote amid suspicion that Senate centrists would reject the Build Back Better bill as soon as they got their transport upgrades signed into law.But Pelosi refused to back down, insisting on the vote before the end of the day and offering an olive branch to the liberals — a procedural vote on the “rule” to at least get debate started on Build Back Better.

Build Back Better, on the other hand, does not have the Senate´s blessing and is likely to be downsized significantly and put through further arduous votes in the upper chamber, even if it advances from the House.