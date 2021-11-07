Rabbani demands judicial probe into LNG scam

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has demanded a judicial probe into the LNG scam and said due to the incompetence and non-transparent policies of the government the country is moving towards the gas crisis.

“There will be shortages and increase in tariff in winter due to the new LNG bids ranging from $29.89 to $31.05 per MMBTU,” he said.

Rejecting the increase in prices of petroleum, sugar and power tariffs, Rabbani said the IMF has completely taken over Pakistan. “Electricity rates have been increased by Rs.1.68 for domestic consumers and Rs 1.39 for commercial and industrial consumers,” he said. Rabbani said the government in the darkness of Thursday night has increased the price of petrol by Rs 8.03 per litre and the price of diesel by Rs 8.14 per litre. “Two weeks ago the price of petrol was jacked up by Rs10.49 per litre,” he said.

The IMF liquidators are occupying the decision-making positions and are pushing the country towards the economic collapse. “This can have disastrous consequences for the federation,” he said, adding the failure of the government to take action against the sugar mafia despite the commission report has resulted in sugar mills once again earning lofty profits by selling sugar at Rs 140 per kg.