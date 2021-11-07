PDM protest plan: Failed, rejected politicians attempt to seek political oxygen, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the failed and publically rejected jobless politicians had another move today to seek political oxygen.

In a statement, the minister explained that the path to the hearts of people can be paved by repentance and not by conspiracies. He added that to have political space, the opposition would have to change their conduct and not the dates of public meetings.

However, Fawad contended that the association of politically unemployed decided that they would not be part of any good work in Pakistan. “The future of their protest under the leadership of Maulana will not be different from the earlier movements,” he added.

The minister noted that PM's package would make essential items available to people at discounted rates. He said that the second major decision of today's PDM meeting was that no attempt for transparency in the elections would be allowed to succeed, adding that the PDM wanted election rigging to remain open so that their chances of survival remain alive.

The minister declared that the government would neither allow them to impede the economic development nor let them force the government to step back from its agenda. “They have been tested by us, and we will not be intimidated by any bullying or threat,” he made it clear.