Health Dept says 0.4 pc vaccines wasted

The Sindh health department has rejected a story published regarding “Sindh wastes over 700,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.”

According to the Health Department statement the province has employed over two crores and eighteen lakh (21.8m) vaccines of which only ‘97,821’ got wasted.

“In percentage terms, the wastage comes to around 0.4 per cent.” It said the Sindh government is using Sinopharm, Cansino, Sinovac, Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Pak VAc, Moderna and Sputnik vaccines against Covid-19. All vaccines have different cold chain requirements and measures are taken to maintain those.

The lost vaccines were not put to use due to technical issues. The vaccines are being given under the vaccination immunization guidelines. The amount of vaccines daily used by Sindh is shared with NCOC.