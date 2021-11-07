Bara elders demand release of people arrested in protest

BARA: Shalobar Qaumi Council members and elders of the Shalobar tribe have warned the government to release the people who had been arrested while protesting against the government over the occupation of Nakai hilltop in Maidan area of Tirah valley in the recent past.
Addressing a gathering of Shalobar tribespersons at Qambarabad Market in Bara, the council members and elders including Abdul Ghani Afridi, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Zahidullah Afridi said that the local people had protested against the forcible occupation of the Nakai hilltop by the security forces.
They added that Shalobar tribe in Bara and Tirah unanimously opposed the act and appealed to authorities refrain from occupying the area, otherwise the entire responsibility for any untoward incident and loss would fall on the administration and the forces. “Nakai hill is the private property of Shalobar tribe and there will be no compromise on this," Abdul Ghani said.
