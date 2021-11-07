Buzdar warns sugar hoarders of strict action

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said all possible administrative measures would be taken to ensure sale of sugar at the fixed price.

Despite that the Punjab government is about to take strict action against sugar hoarders, the commodity prices are sky rocketing.

Chairing a meeting at his office here on Saturday, he said indiscriminate action against hoarders and profiteers would be continued and no one would be allowed to exploit the interest of the common man.

During the meeting, the CM was briefed about sugar stocks and demand in the province. It was decided in the meeting to take all necessary steps to stabilize sugar prices. Buzdar asserted that no one would be allowed to hoard sugar and said artificial increase in sugar prices would not be tolerated.

People cannot be left alone at the mercy of profiteers, he added. The government will take every decision in the best interest of the country and to safeguard the rights of the common man, he said.

He said the administration should ensure availability of sugar at small shops to stabilize the market.

The sugar situation should be reviewed on a daily basis. Buzdar directed taking all necessary steps for the immediate start of the crushing season. He gave instructions to Industries Minister Aslam Iqbal in this regard.

The CM was informed that there was an ample stock of sugar in the province including in

Lahore. Sugar is available at Rs 90 per kg in 200 mega stores and 1200 small shops in Lahore.

Aslam Iqbal, spokesperson Punjab government Hasaan Khawar, the chief secretary, the advocate general Punjab, secretaries of relevant departments, the commissioner Lahore Division, the cane commissioner Punjab and oth­er senior officials were present in the meeting.