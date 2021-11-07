Youths will be provided more chances in employment, business: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday said that the government was working hard to turn 68 percent population, consisting of youth, into a great asset for the country.

He observed this while talking to Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, who called on him here. “Pakistan is a country of youth because 68% of our population is under 30 years of age. We are working hard to turn this large number of young people into a great asset for the country and the nation so that their potential can be enhanced through better education and skills,” he noted. He said that youths would be provided more opportunities in employment and business sector.

The prime minister said, “Young people are the real driving force behind change in any society. We are focusing on using their energies in a positive direction for the socio-economic development of our country”.

Earlier, Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar presented a two-year performance report of the ‘Successful Youth Programme’ to the prime minister.

The prime minister was informed that the Youth Entrepreneur Scheme (YES) has been worth Rs23 billion since its inception two years ago, while 16,617 concessional business loans have been disbursed.

The prime minister was informed that under the Successful Youth Skills for All Programme, the youth have so far been awarded 101,447 skill scholarships at a cost of Rs4.7 billion.

The premier was also told that five more initiatives for the benefit of the youth under the Successful Youth Programme would be launched soon. These initiatives include the establishment of successful youth centers at 106 universities, the Green Youth Movement (GYM), the Successful Youth Innovation League, the Successful Youth Talent Hunt Sports League, and the Successful Youth Sports Academies and Sports Gala.

The prime minister directed to take all possible steps to ensure effective participation of the youth in all spheres of life so as to help them achieve higher goals.